Suffolk Constabulary have reassured locals that the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is an "isolated incident".



Tweets about this Heart News East UPDATE: Police investigating a shooting in Kesgrave are treating it as an isolated incident, while the victim of th… https://t.co/DVc3aBSMpN 16 seconds ago Suffolk Alerts RT @SuffolkPolice: Suffolk Police's Assistant Chief Constable reassures the residents of #Kesgrave that there is no wider threat to the loc… 3 minutes ago Suffolk Police Suffolk Police's Assistant Chief Constable reassures the residents of #Kesgrave that there is no wider threat to th… https://t.co/UViCoopd00 4 minutes ago André Verzaal RT @PA: #Breaking The shooting of a 15-year-old boy near a school in Kesgrave was an “isolated” incident and there is “nothing now to sugge… 6 minutes ago Sarelle RT @HeartNewsEast: Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones from #Suffolk police wants to reassure the people of #Kesgrave the shooting that too… 45 minutes ago Heart News East Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones from #Suffolk police wants to reassure the people of #Kesgrave the shooting tha… https://t.co/JyodUN9sM6 59 minutes ago Gwinnie RT @talkRADIO: BREAKING: The shooting of a 15-year-old boy near a school in Kesgrave was an “isolated” incident and there is “nothing now t… 1 hour ago talkRADIO BREAKING: The shooting of a 15-year-old boy near a school in Kesgrave was an “isolated” incident and there is “noth… https://t.co/I53MxtiHDf 2 hours ago