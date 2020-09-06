Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 03:24s - Published
More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire
Ash fell across the Front Range as the fire continued to burn in Larimer County.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cameron Peak fire tops 59,000 acres with only 5% containment

A growing Cameron Peak Fire just west of Fort Collins has forced the U.S. Forest Service to close...
Denver Post - Published

Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County intensifies Sunday as temperatures climbs

The Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County intensified again Sunday afternoon and forced additional...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnic Device [Video]

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnic Device

Firefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire, which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday at a gender reveal party in Yucaipa, and then exploded to more than 7,000 acres,..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:06Published
New mandatory evacuations ordered for areas surrounding Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

New mandatory evacuations ordered for areas surrounding Cameron Peak Fire

New mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday evening for areas close to the Cameron Peak Fire as fire activity grew quickly, putting off smoke and ash across Larimer County.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:43Published
Ash Rains Down, Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

Ash Rains Down, Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire

Mandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:14Published