More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnic DeviceFirefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire, which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday at a gender reveal party in Yucaipa, and then exploded to more than 7,000 acres,..
New mandatory evacuations ordered for areas surrounding Cameron Peak FireNew mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday evening for areas close to the Cameron Peak Fire as fire activity grew quickly, putting off smoke and ash across Larimer County.
Ash Rains Down, Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak FireMandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday.