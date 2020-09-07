Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse gave a statement in the House of Commonswhere he condemned the behaviour of Extinction Rebellion protesters, accusingsome of seeking to “impose an extremist world view” on others.
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.
Home Secretary Priti Patel gives the keynote speech at the PoliceSuperintendents' Association annual conference. Ms Patel has referred toExtinction Rebellion (XR) activists as “so-called eco-crusaders turnedcriminals”. She said she refuses to allow the “guerrilla tactics” and“anarchy” of the climate protesters on to the streets of the UK.
