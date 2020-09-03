Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

(UPSOUND) Which side are you on my people, which side are you on?" From Rochester, New York to Minneapolis, Minnesota to Portland, Oregon - protests continued through Sunday night.

But with a calmer tone.

In an attempt to prevent clashes with police in Rochester...the city's clergy and elders took the lead at the front of Sunday's march.

"We're trying to appeal to the moral conscience of our authority figures in the city...to the police department, to the city administration.

We're trying to appeal to them on moral grounds that this is a righteous protest." "I don't want the police to spray the young people.

I don't want the young people to throw rocks and so I'm a buffer of older people between the police and the younger people." That strategy seemed to work.

The protesters were able to march farther and longer without any violence or clashes with the police, as demonstrations stretched into a fifth evening.

Protests began last week after the family of Daniel Prude released footage showing a hooded, naked Prude being pinned to the floor by police officers back in March.

He later died at the hospital.

(UPSOUND) "If we want better, we gotta make it better." Rochester's Mayor Lovely Warren promised residents that changes are coming to policing.

"We are doubling the availability of mental health professionals.

We will take our family crisis intervention team out of the police department." On the other side of the country in Portland, 15 people were arrested on the 101st day of demonstrations in that city.

Charges ranged from interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct, to possession of a dangerous device and reckless burning.

But besides a few torched mattresses, it was not a repeat of the previous night when 59 people were arrested after clashes with the police.

The tone Sunday night was also calmer in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators filled the streets with customized cars in a drive-thru protest.

"Nobody got hurt.

Nobody got injured.

And the police was able to keep their distance and play the role they were supposed to play." Violence has marred some of the many protests held since May when George Floyd died after a police officer knelt on him for nearly 9 minutes.

Protesters now hope for an easing of the night-time rioting and police clashes… as they threaten to take the spotlight from the daytime marches calling for social justice and equality for Black Americans.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Protests continue in Portland after more than 100 consecutive days

 Portland's protests were declared a "riot" over the weekend, as demonstrations sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement passed the 100-day mark. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News

Black Lives Matter: Portland protester accidentally sets himself on fire

 Shocking footage has captured the moment a protester set himself on fire with a Molotov cocktail as unrest gripped major US cities.It was filmed in Portland on..
New Zealand Herald

Dozens arrested as protests turn violent in Portland

 It's been a 100 nights of protests in Portland. The city erupted over the weekend, when Molotov cocktails were used during a rally against police violence and..
CBS News

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest [Video]

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest

A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a large fire. Police declared a riot, and reportedly deployed tear gas to clear crowds from what they described as an ‘unpermitted demonstration”’. Arrests were made, but the exact numbers have not been released. Protests in the city have continued since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

 Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
CBS News

2 Boogaloo Bois members charged with attempting to support Hamas

 The Justice Department said the FBI initiated the investigation into Solomon and Teeter during protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death.
CBS News

Justice Dept. Charges 2 With Trying to Support Hamas

 The men, both American citizens, were taken into custody on Thursday evening in Minneapolis. They say they are members of a far-right group called the Boogaloo..
NYTimes.com

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Protesting in Rochester continues, demanding justice for Daniel Prude

 Emotions are still running high in Rochester, New York, where Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with police in March. Angry but peaceful protesters marched..
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 7 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 7th: Over 200 rescued from California wildfire; Protests in Rochester, NY; India has second-most coronavirus cases of any..
USATODAY.com

Daniel Prude: Rochester mayor vows to reform police

 There was a fifth night of protests in Rochester, New York over the death of black man Daniel Prude.
BBC News
Rochester will use elders to stop unrest: Mayor [Video]

Rochester will use elders to stop unrest: Mayor

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced on Sunday that the city will use church elders who will serve as a buffer between protestors outraged over Daniel Prude's death and the police.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

2 members of far-right group Boogaloo Bois arrested in Minnesota

 Two self-described members of the far-right extremist group Boogaloo Bois were arrested in Minnesota for attempting to conspire with Hamas. CBS Minnesota's..
CBS News

Alleged Boogaloo members face terrorism charges in Minnesota

 Two US men who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group, who toted guns on Minneapolis streets during unrest following the death of..
New Zealand Herald

When a Florida bride's wedding cake dreams were dashed, Publix gave her a Zoom surprise

 Erin and Ben Cohen were expecting to have a Florida wedding, but COVID moved the event to Minnesota - far from a Publix, and their dream wedding cake.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus live updates: First death linked to motorcycle rally; CDC: Vaccine could be ready by November; more colleges alter reopening

 First death linked to the Sturgis biker rally reported in Minnesota. United Airlines furloughs. Universities alter plans. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Lovely Warren Lovely Warren American politician

Rochester mayor: 'Daniel Prude was failed by our police … our society, and by me'

 An angry and apologetic Mayor Lovely Warren blamed chronic systemic inequities for the actions that led to Daniel Prude's death by Rochester police.
USATODAY.com

Rochester mayor suspends 7 police officers with pay in death of Daniel Prude

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren rebuked Chief La'Ron Singletary for his handling of the case, including a failure to inform her of the full details.
USATODAY.com

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest [Video]

100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest

[NFA] Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn made over 50 arrests and used tear gas on Saturday night on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality. The same day saw civil unrest in Louisville, Kentucky and Rochester, New York, Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Oregon governor calls for end to Portland protests as they continue for 100th day

 This Saturday marks the 100th consecutive day of protests in Portland, Oregon, even after Governor Brown called for an end to the nightly marches and violence...
CBS News

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States


African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Trains made the Great Migration possible. They remain a connection for Black Americans.

 Some of the most prominent Black Americans are the descendants of sleeping-car porters, who led the way North on the rails for many families.
USATODAY.com

What is behind the unequal threat of Covid

 Covid-19 is already the third-leading cause of death for African Americans this year. Why?
BBC News
Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man [Video]

Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video shows the shooting of young Black man Deon Kay, which had sparked protests in the area.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:50Published

GWU Professor Who Lied About Being Black Had Family in the Dark

 A university professor who posed as a Black woman for years had her own family completely in the dark about her double life ... and now, they're utterly ashamed...
TMZ.com

Tweets about this