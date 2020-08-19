Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk

Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk

Three of the Belarusian opposition’s top organizers were reported missing Monday (September 7), the day after tens of thousands joined protests in the country’s capital of Minsk that kept up the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to hold new elections, as seen in this footage here.

“Peaceful actions all across Belarus since Aug.

9 and representing the view of the majority of people are so massive that authorities have begun actively to use methods of terror in order to suppress them,” the united opposition’s coordinating council said on its website Monday.

Maria Kolesnikova, one of the few leading opposition figures still in Belarus, the council’s spokesman Anton Radniankou and its executive secretary Ivan Krautsou have been “kidnapped” by unknown people, according to the statement.

Amid a renewed police crackdown on protesters, detentions and the forced expulsion from Belarus of another council member, Volha Kavalkova, the disappearances may deepen the crisis in the country, the council warned.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SchroederAsko

Asko Schroeder @rdcopple @GeromanAT @caitoz There is a known narrative. But, do you sincerely think that Russians are THAT stupid,… https://t.co/Xya66sXLOs 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march [Video]

Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march

Unidentified people reportedly detain Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk as police arrest demonstrators.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:32Published
Belarus protest leader detained - reports [Video]

Belarus protest leader detained - reports

Unidentified masked men detained prominent Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Residents fly red and white protest flag In Minsk, Belarus [Video]

Residents fly red and white protest flag In Minsk, Belarus

Residents fly a red and white protest flag from their apartment block in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday evening (Aug 18). The flag has become the opposition symbol amid anger over alleged poll-rigging..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published