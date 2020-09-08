Vacant Home Catches Neighboring House on Fire

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 49 seconds ago

A South Side family is thankful to a good Samaritan woke them up in time to escape from a fire that started at their next door neighbor's home.

St.

Joseph firefighters responded to a house fire on kentucky street this morning a little before 730 fire inspectors say the fire started on the back porch of the house -- which has been vacant for a while the house's flames caught the neighboring house on fire melting the siding.

The family living next door says they are grateful-- to the good samaritan who woke them up just in time.

(sot )"i don't know who he was.

He was in a gray t-shirt.

He came knocking on our front door and said, 'the house next door is on fire.

You need to get out.'

We jumped out of bed and got everybody out.

We didn't realize how bad it was until we got here and saw the side of our house is damaged and melted."

"we just want to say thank you to him.

Thank you very much cause we could've all been gone."

Fire inspectors say the house had no electricity, but may have had gas investigation.