World number one and reigning champion Barty to skip French Open

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Ashleigh Barty will not defend her French Open title due to health concerns and a lack of preparation.


Ashleigh Barty, 2019 French Open champion, opts out of tournament due to COVID-19 concerns

 Ash Barty, the WTA's No. 1 ranked player and reigning French Open champ, has opted out of going to Roland Garros to defend her lone Grand Slam title.
French Open 2020: 11,500 fans to attend Roland Garros during each day

 A total of 11,500 fans will be able to attend each day of the French Open later this month, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announces.
The French Open will have crowds but it won't have Ash Barty

Australian Ash Barty won't be defending her French Open title in Paris, the world No.1 has announced.
