World number one and reigning champion Barty to skip French Open
Ashleigh Barty will not defend her French Open title due to health concerns and a lack of preparation.
Australian Ash Barty won't be defending her French Open title in Paris, the world No.1 has announced.
Sydney Morning Herald - Published
Also reported by •Brisbane Times
