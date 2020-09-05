Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Using Botox To Prevent Headaches

Chrissy Teigen is a model, TV star, food maven, and media personality married to singer John Legend.

Teigen and Legend are expecting baby number three, reports CNN.

She recently took to Twitter to share she was cleared to receive Botox.

She said it is not for fine lines and wrinkles but for her pregnancy headaches.

Teigen says she is getting neck muscle botox, beta blocker shots, and radio wave frequency "something".

The shots are not for wrinkles and have no effect on her skin.


