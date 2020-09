NHP tweets photos of California drivers ticketed leaving Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 4 minutes ago NHP tweets photos of California drivers ticketed leaving Las Vegas NHP tweets photos of California drivers caught using the shoulder as a travel lane as they leave Las Vegas after Labor Day Weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TRAFFIC.THESE ARE SOME OF THE PICTURESN-H- P HAS POSTED TO SOCIALMEDIA...WRITING THAT ALL TROOPERS AREAWARE THAT CALIFORNIANS DO THISEVERY HOLIDAY WEEKEND..SO THEY PREPARE FOR IT.THESE DRIVERS ALL GOT TICKETS..FOR USING THE SHOULDER AS ATRAVEL LANE.BLACK OWNED BUSINESSES AREGETTING MORE





