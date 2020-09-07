'Mischief': Rhea slammed by Sushant kin's lawyer for filing new complaint



Actor Rhea Chakraborty left Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after more than 5 hours. Rhea has lodged a complaint to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and others for sending 'fake' medical prescription to him under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970 Rhea Chakraborty called back tomorrow, interrogation will continue: NCB



Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on September 07 informed that Rhea Chakraborty, who today also summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, has been sent back to her home and she has been called back tomorrow. Jain informed that the interrogation will continue. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970

Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know



Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau probe the drug menace in Bollywood had said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and had requested the Central government to provide her security. With Y-plus category security, Kangana will now be guarded by 11 personnel including one or two commandos. Kangana is all set to return to Mumbai on 9th September and has dared politicians questioning her to try and stop her. She also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision and said that he has proved that a patriot’s voice cannot be suppressed by fascists in the country. So what are the different security categories in India and how is it allotted? Watch this video to find out all you need to know about the security categories provided on the basis of threat perceptions in India. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970