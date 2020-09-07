'Mischief': Rhea slammed by Sushant kin's lawyer for filing new complaint

Global  
 

Sushant's family lawyer slammed Rhea Chakraborty for filing a new complaint.

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea filed a complaint against the late actor's sister Priyanka.

The complaint was filed on the day Rhea was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Rhea claimed that Sushant's sister & others acquired 'bogus medical prescription' for him.

Rhea said that Sushant died within 5 days of Priyanka getting the prescription for anxiety medicine.

Meanwhile, NCB said that Rhea's grilling would continue over the drugs angle.

Watch the full video for more.


