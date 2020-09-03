Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh
Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh
Vikas Singh, Sushant's father's lawyer on September 07 held a press conference over Rhea Chakraborty's complaint that she filed against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh.
He said that the complaint filed by Rhea is itself an offence because according to IPC act if someone files complaint to police for wrong conducting wrong investigation or in which police has no jurisdiction is punishable under IPC act and has six month jail.
Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on September 07 informed that Rhea Chakraborty, who today also summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, has been sent back to her home and she has been called back tomorrow. Jain informed that the interrogation will continue.
Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
