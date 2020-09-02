Global  
 

Sushant had no trouble until Rhea Chakraborty came into his life: Vikas Singh

Video Credit: ANI
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on September 04 stated that he (Sushant) had no trouble until Rhea Chakraborty came into his life.

He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019.

After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless, which the family perceived as anxiety and provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression."


