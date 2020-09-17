Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody extended till October 6th in drug probe in Sushant's death

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended till October 6th by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Before this she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have now filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court.

After Chakraborty is currently lodged in the Byculla jail in Mumbai.

Sources claim that NCB is set to question actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta sometime this week.


