Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB

Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was extended in related to the case.


NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case

NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. This comes as Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated and is under arrest by NCB. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB in the drug case. NCB said Rhea and Showik used to procure drugs for Sushant. NCB has arrested over 10 people in Sushant’s death case. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:57Published
Daily Punch - Rhea's custody extended till Oct 6, Ranbir Kapoor to make his digital debut

Daily Punch - Rhea's custody extended till Oct 6, Ranbir Kapoor to make his digital debut

Rhea Chakraborty was to be released today. However her judicial custody has now been extended till October 6th by special NDPS court. Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in drug nexus, actress to be summoned by NCB soon

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen spotted in Mumbai

Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Thursday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen were spotted among others. Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted cycling In Juhu. Karishma Tanna was snapped at a clinic in Juhu. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Vaani Kapoor was snapped at Abhishek Kapoor's house. Sonal Chauhan was snapped in Juhu.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published

'Depression is a consequence of drug abuse': Kangana's jibe at Deepika Padukone

‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking drugs from her manager. ‘Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, ‘MAAL HAI KYA?,’ Kangana tweeted. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some others. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug use probe. Kangana had earlier said that many Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if a probe was launched into drg use in the film industry. She had even offered to assist the Narcotics Control Bureau in probing the issue. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Daily Punch: Bollywood's Ram Lakhan Jackie Shroff & Anil Kapoor to reunite for a film

Daily Punch: Bollywood’s Ram Lakhan Jackie Shroff & Anil Kapoor to reunite for a film

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor are all set to bring back their bromance to Bollywood as they reunite for Subhash Ghai’s Ram Chand Kisan Chand which is reportedly a murder mystery comedy. The social media interactions of the two stars were already hinting at their reunion but an official confirmation is still awaited. In other news, Rhea Chakraborty who in latest bail plea has claimed she and her brother were used by Sushant Singh Rajput to facilitate his drug habits. The hearing however had to be suspended due to heavy rains. For more watch Daily Punch.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

'Wrong': Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey's quitting Bihar BGP decision

‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision

Shiv Sena leader questioned Gupteshwar Pandey’s decision of taking early retirement. Pandey, former Bihar DGP, announced his early retirement on Wednesday. Raut alleges the political agenda behind Pandey’s comments during Sushant’s death case investigation by Mumbai police. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Gupteshwar Pandey "ran a political agenda and is going to be rewarded for it". Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:54Published

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh summoned in drug nexus case

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan among six called by the Narcotics Control Bureau
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


NCB to summon Shraddha and Sara tomorrow

Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the...
IndiaTimes - Published

NCB on Sara and Rakul 's name in drug case

Rhea Chakraborty has given out names of several Bollywood celebs to the Narcotics Control Bureau in...
IndiaTimes - Published


Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody extended till October 6th in drug probe in Sushant's death

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody extended till October 6th in drug probe in Sushant's death

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended till October 6th by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
NCB to summon Sara, Shraddha for questioning in Sushant case

NCB to summon Sara, Shraddha for questioning in Sushant case

Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:24Published
Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News

Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News

As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong in the drugs angle probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the Narcotics..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published