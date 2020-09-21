Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office

Global  
 

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on September 26.

She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone reached NCB office for the questioning in drug case.


