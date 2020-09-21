Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was interrogated by NCB on Friday. The actor was questioned in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for over four hours by the probe agency. NCB DG M Ashok Jain said Rakul Preet’s statement will be analysed. "Her statement will be analysed and produced before the court," Jain said. Rakul Preet was among the four actors summoned by NCB for questioning. Sara Ali khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor will also be questioned. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family feels probe has taken a different direction. "Family feels that investigation being taken in different direction. Looks like media attention is diverted towards stars called by NCB. Related to drugs, case can be filed only over casual consumers. Rhea could be charged with huge case if she was involved in a syndicate. By examining photos, AIIMS doctor had said it was death by strangulation. CBI normally issues press statement in such a huge case. CBI has not issued a press statement till now, it is very serious. CBI won’t reveal findings; family is also unable to do anything. NCB is calling big stars, I don’t think there will be a huge case," said Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh.
Actress Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on September 24 from Goa. Actress has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Deepika has submitted to join the investigation on September 26. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh stated that the family feels probe is being taken in a different direction with narcotics angle. "The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation," said Vikas Singh. "Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Till today, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I'm not happy with the speed at which the case is going," Vikas added.
