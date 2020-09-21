Kangana’s ‘Bullywood’ jibe as NCB summons Deepika, others in Sushant’s case

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s veiled jibe after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Kangana said the “Bullywood mafia” would be “wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall”.

NCB summoned Deepika and other actors in the drug case investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

This is not the first time that Kangana has spoken about “drug abuse” in Bollywood.

Earlier, the ‘Queen’ actor took potshots at Deepika over the latter’s depression awareness campaign.

