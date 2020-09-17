Drug case: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was interrogated by NCB on Friday. The actor was questioned in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for over four hours by the probe agency. NCB DG M Ashok Jain said Rakul Preet’s statement will be analysed. "Her statement will be analysed and produced before the court," Jain said. Rakul Preet was among the four actors summoned by NCB for questioning. Sara Ali khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor will also be questioned. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family feels probe has taken a different direction. "Family feels that investigation being taken in different direction. Looks like media attention is diverted towards stars called by NCB. Related to drugs, case can be filed only over casual consumers. Rhea could be charged with huge case if she was involved in a syndicate. By examining photos, AIIMS doctor had said it was death by strangulation. CBI normally issues press statement in such a huge case. CBI has not issued a press statement till now, it is very serious. CBI won’t reveal findings; family is also unable to do anything. NCB is calling big stars, I don’t think there will be a huge case," said Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh.
