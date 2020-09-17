Drug case: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation on September 26.

She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are being quizzed by NCB in drug case.


Drug case: Rakul Preet quizzed; Sushant’s family feels ‘misdirection’ in probe [Video]

Drug case: Rakul Preet quizzed; Sushant’s family feels ‘misdirection’ in probe

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was interrogated by NCB on Friday. The actor was questioned in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for over four hours by the probe agency. NCB DG M Ashok Jain said Rakul Preet’s statement will be analysed. "Her statement will be analysed and produced before the court," Jain said. Rakul Preet was among the four actors summoned by NCB for questioning. Sara Ali khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor will also be questioned. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family feels probe has taken a different direction. "Family feels that investigation being taken in different direction. Looks like media attention is diverted towards stars called by NCB. Related to drugs, case can be filed only over casual consumers. Rhea could be charged with huge case if she was involved in a syndicate. By examining photos, AIIMS doctor had said it was death by strangulation. CBI normally issues press statement in such a huge case. CBI has not issued a press statement till now, it is very serious. CBI won’t reveal findings; family is also unable to do anything. NCB is calling big stars, I don’t think there will be a huge case," said Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:21Published
Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai

Actress Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on September 24 from Goa. Actress has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Deepika has submitted to join the investigation on September 26. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office [Video]

Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone reached NCB office for the questioning in drug case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut

On Bihar Assembly polls announcement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 26 quipped that "if real issues have exhausted in Bihar election then issues from Mumbai can be parcelled." "Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," said Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB's Fort office for questioning; 'confident walk' wins over fans — view pics

Sara Ali Khan makes her way to the NCB office in Fort sans any entourage. The lady looked confident...
Bollywood Life - Published

Sushant case live: Rakul Preet arrives at NCB office

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's bail plea has been deferred until September 29. The...
IndiaTimes - Published

Post Rakul's plea, HC issues directions to media

Rakul Preet Singh approached the Delhi High Court with a plea against media trial after her name...
IndiaTimes - Published


Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News [Video]

Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought the bollywood in the spotlight, Sources say that the NCB is considering to rope in many more celebs in the ongoing probe. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Drug case: Rakul Preet Singh arrives at NCB office for interrogation [Video]

Drug case: Rakul Preet Singh arrives at NCB office for interrogation

Bollywood celeb Rakul Preet Singh arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for the interrogation in connection with drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She has been summoned by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Rakul Preet arrives in Mumbai to join NCB probe [Video]

Rakul Preet arrives in Mumbai to join NCB probe

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet on September 24 arrived at Mumbai airport. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published