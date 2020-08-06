Global  
 

Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details

Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details

Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death.

Deepika was questioned for over five hours at NCB’s Colaba guest house while Shraddha and Sara were summoned at a separate office.

The top Bollywood actresses were summoned by NCB earlier.

Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement with NCB on Friday.

Watch the full video to know more.


Daily Punch - NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor

Daily Punch - NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor

The NCB questioned prominent stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today. Deepika was at the NCB guesthouse for over 5 hours. Sara reportedly admitted being close to Sushant but denied consuming drugs. Apparently both Sara and Shraddha told officials that they has seen Sushant consume drugs.

'CBI should probe Sushant Singh's death': Ramdas Athawale on NCB's drug angle

‘CBI should probe Sushant Singh’s death’: Ramdas Athawale on NCB’s drug angle

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in support with Sushant Singh's family, said the CBI should investigate the death of actor first. Athwale was speaking on the current NCB probe of big Bollywood actors in drug case related to Sushant's death. Athawale said the NCB probe should continue but CBI should come to a conclusion soon. This comes after Sushant's family had expressed similar views that the investigation into the actor's death has taken a different direction.

Drug case: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office

Drug case: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are being quizzed by NCB in drug case.

'What's your favourite drug': Deepika Padukone mercilessly trolled over drug allegations

 Deepika Padukone has reached the NCB base for being questioned over the ongoing drugs case in Bollywood. Padukone reached Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba..
WorldNews
Drug case: Rakul Preet quizzed; Sushant's family feels 'misdirection' in probe

Drug case: Rakul Preet quizzed; Sushant’s family feels ‘misdirection’ in probe

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was interrogated by NCB on Friday. The actor was questioned in drug case related to Sushant Singh's death. Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for over four hours by the probe agency. NCB DG M Ashok Jain said Rakul Preet's statement will be analysed. "Her statement will be analysed and produced before the court," Jain said. Rakul Preet was among the four actors summoned by NCB for questioning. Sara Ali khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor will also be questioned. Meanwhile, Sushant's family feels probe has taken a different direction. "Family feels that investigation being taken in different direction. Looks like media attention is diverted towards stars called by NCB. Related to drugs, case can be filed only over casual consumers. Rhea could be charged with huge case if she was involved in a syndicate. By examining photos, AIIMS doctor had said it was death by strangulation. CBI normally issues press statement in such a huge case. CBI has not issued a press statement till now, it is very serious. CBI won't reveal findings; family is also unable to do anything. NCB is calling big stars, I don't think there will be a huge case," said Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh.

Mumbai rains: BMC Commissioner visits Peddar Road where portion of wall collapsed

Mumbai rains: BMC Commissioner visits Peddar Road where portion of wall collapsed

On August 06, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Iqbal Singh Chahal visited Peddar Road where a portion of a wall has collapsed in Mumbai. Due to heavy rainfall, part of retaining wall of ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed. The road clearance process is underway. Speaking on the current situation of Mumbai rainfall, Commissioner Chahal said, "4 wards including Colaba, Nariman Point and Marine Drive received 300mm rainfall in 4 hrs yesterday. It was worse than 2005. It was unprecedented. Waterlogged areas were cleared soon." Intense rainfall led to sever waterlogging in parts of the city. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Colaba received 331.8mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. A high tide of 4.33 meter expected at 1351 hours on Aug 06. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph. There is a possibility of thunder or lightning in some areas.

Part of retaining wall of ridge road collapses due to heavy rainfall in Mumba

Part of retaining wall of ridge road collapses due to heavy rainfall in Mumba

A part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. Traffic on both sides of the road has been halted. BMC staff, fire brigade and police present at the spot. Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. As per IMD, Colaba received 331.8mm and Santacruz received 162.3mm rainfall in last 24 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph. There is a possibility of thunder or lightning in some areas.

