Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death.

Deepika was questioned for over five hours at NCB’s Colaba guest house while Shraddha and Sara were summoned at a separate office.

The top Bollywood actresses were summoned by NCB earlier.

Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement with NCB on Friday.

