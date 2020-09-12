Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News

As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong in the drugs angle probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with fashion designer Simone Khambatta and actress Rakul Preet Singh soon.Claims have emerged that the actresses used to party with the late actor at a farmhouse in Lonavala.

A boat man has allegedly revealed to the NCB that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to party with his Bollywood friends like Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and arrested drug-peddling suspect Zaid Vilatra among others at his Lonavala farmhouse.

Rhea Chakraborty is currently in Byculla jail for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.