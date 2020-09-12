‘Will join politics if people want’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Global  
 

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has hinted at taking the political plunge ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar later in the year.

The top cop has been in the news recently for his ‘aukaat’ jibe at Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Pandey had also taken on the Mumbai Police and questioned it over its handling of the actor’s death probe.

Pandey said that he will discuss with people and take a final call on whether or not to take the political plunge.

He said that people from Buxar, Begusarai, Sitamarhi and several other places have told him to contest from their constituency if he takes the political plunge.

He said that he worked in different positions in most of these places and hence people have been flocking to him to contest as their representative.

Gupteshwar Pandey had earlier taken premature retirement to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and was said to be eyeing the Buxar seat.

Watch the full video for all the details.


 The ex-cop urged people to rise above caste religion and awaken the spirit of nationalism, adding that he will go among people with the message of love instead..
