‘Will join politics if people want’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament premises on September 21. Ganguly was protesting against the drug abuse in the Bollywood industry and the 'Me Too' case over Anurag Kashyap. She accused Mumbai Police of remaining silent on the atrocities of the industry. Ganguly said, "Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent."
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the man, who made threat calls to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Kolkata. The accused had also made calls to residences of other big Maharashtra politicians including CM Uddhav, according to Mumbai Police. Mumbai DCP (ATS) Vikram Deshmane said, "We traced threat call made to Sanjay Raut, to a person in Kolkata. Preliminary inspection indicated his possible involvement in earlier threat calls made to other politicians as well. He is in transit and will be produced before a court on Sep 14."
J&J kicks off final trial of single-shot Covid vaccine. UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine. Rape case against Anurag Kashyap on actor's complaint. And have you seen ex-Bihar DGP's 'Robinhood Pandey' avatar. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was extended in related to the case.
Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor are all set to bring back their bromance to Bollywood as they reunite for Subhash Ghai’s Ram Chand Kisan Chand which is reportedly a murder mystery comedy. The social media interactions of the two stars were already hinting at their reunion but an official confirmation is still awaited. In other news, Rhea Chakraborty who in latest bail plea has claimed she and her brother were used by Sushant Singh Rajput to facilitate his drug habits. The hearing however had to be suspended due to heavy rains. For more watch Daily Punch.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s veiled jibe after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Kangana said the “Bullywood mafia” would be “wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall”. NCB summoned Deepika and other actors in the drug case investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This is not the first time that Kangana has spoken about “drug abuse” in Bollywood. Earlier, the ‘Queen’ actor took potshots at Deepika over the latter’s depression awareness campaign. Watch the full video for more details.
