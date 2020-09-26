Bihar Polls 2020: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)|Oneindia News

As the poll heat in Bihar grips the mood, Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took VRS, joined JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on Sunday.

Gupteshwar Pandey, who has been at the centre of the controversy surrounding the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, sparked rumours of joining politics by announcing his retirement.Just after his voluntary retirement, a music video featuring Pandey as ‘Bihar’s Robinhood’ was released on YouTube.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The counting of votes and the results will be declared on November 10.

