Bihar Polls 2020: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published
As the poll heat in Bihar grips the mood, Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took VRS, joined JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on Sunday.

Gupteshwar Pandey, who has been at the centre of the controversy surrounding the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, sparked rumours of joining politics by announcing his retirement.Just after his voluntary retirement, a music video featuring Pandey as ‘Bihar’s Robinhood’ was released on YouTube.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The counting of votes and the results will be declared on November 10.

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joined the JD(U) on September 27 at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on September 27. Pandey recently took VRS from the services of DGP of Bihar...

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, lending credence to speculations that the IPS officer's sudden move of taking VRS was propelled by the intention to..

Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls...

