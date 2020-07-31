Global  
 

'Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar': Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls

'Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar': Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls

‘Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls

Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some.

The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls.

Bihar is slated to go to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

"Bihar polls should be fought on issues of development, law and order and good governance.

But if these issues have exhausted, issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," Raut said.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was being used as a poll issue in Bihar.

On Friday, the MP also hinted that Shiv Sena may contest in Bihar Assembly polls.

State police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over probe into the actor's death.

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating.

Raut has recently criticised questioning of several Bollywood celebrities by NCB in a drug case related to Sushant Singh's death.


On Bihar Assembly polls announcement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 26 quipped that "if real issues have exhausted in Bihar election then issues from Mumbai can be parcelled." "Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," said Raut.

