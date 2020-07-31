‘Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls

On Bihar Assembly polls announcement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 26 quipped that "if real issues have exhausted in Bihar election then issues from Mumbai can be parcelled." "Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," said Raut.
Shiv Sena leader questioned Gupteshwar Pandey’s decision of taking early retirement. Pandey, former Bihar DGP, announced his early retirement on Wednesday. Raut alleges the political agenda behind Pandey’s comments during Sushant’s death case investigation by Mumbai police. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Gupteshwar Pandey "ran a political agenda and is going to be rewarded for it". Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:54Published
Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey on September 26 met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reiterated his decision on contesting election in Bihar. "I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," said Pandey on being asked about him joining a political party.
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are being quizzed by NCB in drug case.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday evening. September 22 was the last working day for the 1987-batch IPS officer. Late on Tuesday evening, Bihar Governor approved Pandey's request seeking VRS from services. A notification in this regard was also issued by the state home department. Pandey in all probability will contest the upcoming state assembly polls. The Bihar Police chief was due to retire in February next year. DG Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, has been given additional charge of DGP. Gupteshwar Pandey has been in news recently in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He stoked controversy with his 'aukat' jibe at actor Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey later clarified, saying that the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:55Published
BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on July 31 lambasted on Maharashtra Police and accused them for their negligence in the case."No probe has been done by Maharashtra Police so far. No case has been registered yet or a person has been charged. They have just done inquiries. This is just a formality. We don't trust them now," said Singh
Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which..
As Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues to lock horns with the Maharashtra Govt, She has issued a notice to the BMC, seeking Rs 2 crore for damages done to her Bandra West-located office due to..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar. Out of them, four projects are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment and one on riverfront..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:20Published