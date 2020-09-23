Global  
 

Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut

Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut

On Bihar Assembly polls announcement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 26 quipped that "if real issues have exhausted in Bihar election then issues from Mumbai can be parcelled." "Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," said Raut.


