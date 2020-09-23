On Bihar Assembly polls announcement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 26 quipped that "if real issues have exhausted in Bihar election then issues from Mumbai can be parcelled." "Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," said Raut.

Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut

The three-phase Bihar assembly polls will be the first large-scale election in the country amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and as per the IANS C-Voter Bihar..

While releasing the Bihar poll schedule on Friday, the Election Commission refrained from announcing the dates for bypolls due in one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly..

With increased reliance on digital campaigning during Bihar poll, the Election Commission has decided to strictly monitor social media for any hateful or..

The government-run KEM Hospital here on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three..

Khalid Khan was trapped for 10 hours after a building collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone reached NCB office for the questioning in drug case.

Will be rewarded for running political agenda: Sanjay Raut on Gupteshwar Pandey's political plunge Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which will make him their candidate, will not be trusted by people. He further accused him of running a political agenda with his statement over Mumbai case. Raut said, "The party which makes him a candidate, will not be trusted by the people. The agenda behind his 'rajkiya taandav' over Maharashtra is clear now. He was running a political agenda with his statements over Mumbai case and he is going to receive his reward."

‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision Shiv Sena leader questioned Gupteshwar Pandey’s decision of taking early retirement. Pandey, former Bihar DGP, announced his early retirement on Wednesday. Raut alleges the political agenda behind Pandey’s comments during Sushant’s death case investigation by Mumbai police. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Gupteshwar Pandey "ran a political agenda and is going to be rewarded for it". Watch the full video for more details.