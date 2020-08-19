Global  
 

‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Shiv Sena leader questioned Gupteshwar Pandey’s decision of taking early retirement.

Pandey, former Bihar DGP, announced his early retirement on Wednesday.

Raut alleges the political agenda behind Pandey’s comments during Sushant’s death case investigation by Mumbai police.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Gupteshwar Pandey "ran a political agenda and is going to be rewarded for it".

Watch the full video for more details.


Gupteshwar Pandey

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena


Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai

