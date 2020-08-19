‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision

Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. On speculations around his political plunge, Gupteshwar Pandey on September 23 said that he has not joined any political party and has not taken any decision yet. Pandey said, "I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too."
Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which will make him their candidate, will not be trusted by people. He further accused him of running a political agenda with his statement over Mumbai case. Raut said, "The party which makes him a candidate, will not be trusted by the people. The agenda behind his 'rajkiya taandav' over Maharashtra is clear now. He was running a political agenda with his statements over Mumbai case and he is going to receive his reward."
A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:38Published
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. This comes as Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated and is under arrest by NCB. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB in the drug case. NCB said Rhea and Showik used to procure drugs for Sushant. NCB has arrested over 10 people in Sushant’s death case. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday evening. September 22 was the last working day for the 1987-batch IPS officer. Late on Tuesday evening, Bihar Governor approved Pandey's request seeking VRS from services. A notification in this regard was also issued by the state home department. Pandey in all probability will contest the upcoming state assembly polls. The Bihar Police chief was due to retire in February next year. DG Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, has been given additional charge of DGP. Gupteshwar Pandey has been in news recently in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He stoked controversy with his 'aukat' jibe at actor Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey later clarified, saying that the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:55Published