News Package Dgp

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday evening.

September 22 was the last working day for the 1987-batch IPS officer.

Late on Tuesday evening, Bihar Governor approved Pandey's request seeking VRS from services.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the state home department.

Pandey in all probability will contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

The Bihar Police chief was due to retire in February next year.

DG Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, has been given additional charge of DGP.

Gupteshwar Pandey has been in news recently in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

He stoked controversy with his 'aukat' jibe at actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Pandey later clarified, saying that the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature.