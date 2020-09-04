News Package Dgp

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday evening. September 22 was the last working day for the 1987-batch IPS officer. Late on Tuesday evening, Bihar Governor approved Pandey's request seeking VRS from services. A notification in this regard was also issued by the state home department. Pandey in all probability will contest the upcoming state assembly polls. The Bihar Police chief was due to retire in February next year. DG Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, has been given additional charge of DGP. Gupteshwar Pandey has been in news recently in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He stoked controversy with his 'aukat' jibe at actor Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey later clarified, saying that the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature.
Rhea Chakraborty was to be released today. However her judicial custody has now been extended till October 6th by special NDPS court. Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in drug nexus, actress to be summoned by NCB soon
Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the NCB for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB arrested the 28-year-old actor on September 8 after questioning her for three consecutive days beginning September 6. If found guilty, she faces up to ten years in jail. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Rhea and her brother Showik have now filed a bail application in the Bombay HC which the court will take up on Wednesday. Rhea was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act. She was earlier confronted with Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket. As many as 18 people, including Rhea, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa have been arrested by the NCB so far. The agency’s probe has also brought past and present Bollywood A-listers and others on its radar.
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking drugs from her manager. ‘Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, ‘MAAL HAI KYA?,’ Kangana tweeted. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some others. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug use probe. Kangana had earlier said that many Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if a probe was launched into drg use in the film industry. She had even offered to assist the Narcotics Control Bureau in probing the issue. Watch the full video for all the details.
A seven-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has surprised people with his amazing stunt. The Kanpur boy climbs walls like Marvel superhero character Spider-Man. Yasarth Singh Gaur climbs walls in minutes without any support. The class-III student was inspired after he watched the Spider-Man movie. "I tried climbing walls after watching the Spider-Man movie. I could not make it at one go, I tried for days to achieve it. Initially, the elders at home used to discourage me. Later, when they saw me doing it daily, they stopped doing so. I am not afraid of falling, I will jump even if I slip," he said. Seven-year-old Yasharth wishes to be an IPS officer when he grows up.
PM Modi interacted with young IPS officers via video conference during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. PM Modi gave them advice on how to win the trust of the people and said that young officers need to ensure that the image of policemen in the eyes of the common man changes. PM Modi said that those who learn by watching films like ‘Singham’ think that they will instill fear in the minds of the people and hence become arrogant. PM Modi said that such actions leads to people ignoring their good work and creates a negative image of the police force. PM Modi added that people need to see and understand the human face of the police department and said it is up to the officers to change that image, connect with the common man and build a relationship based on respect while performing their duties. Watch the full video for all the details.Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimesTweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweetsFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes
Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which will make him their candidate, will not be trusted by people. He further accused him of running a political agenda with his statement over Mumbai case. Raut said, "The party which makes him a candidate, will not be trusted by the people. The agenda behind his 'rajkiya taandav' over Maharashtra is clear now. He was running a political agenda with his statements over Mumbai case and he is going to receive his reward."
Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. On speculations around his political plunge, Gupteshwar Pandey on September 23 said that he has not joined any political party and has not taken any decision yet. Pandey said, "I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too."
Actor Zuber K Khan is all ecstatic about his big upcoming release, a film that is made on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput called Nyaay: The Justice. the actor speaks on length about his acquaintance with Sushant and his understanding of the actor. The film is being produced by Sushant's manager Shrut Modi's lawyer's wife Sarla Saraogi.
