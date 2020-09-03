Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Returning Back To The Classroom During The Pandemic

You're taking a live look outside columbia elementary school where some students will experience their first day of in-person classes tomorrow!

It will kick off madison city school's re-entry plan!

The journey back to the clasroom comes as the number of coronavirus cases increases in the metro -- i-65 corridor.

Within the past week -- the region averaged 81 new cases per day.

Madison city schools is the the first district of three in madison county to bring students back to the classroom.

But this comes as the county is at "very high risk" for coronavirus according to the alabama department of public health.

In less than 12 hours some students will make their way through those doors and into a classroom.

Of course it'll look different with desk shields on each desk -- and everyone masked up.

But even with these safety precautions in place -- the county is still at a very high risk for coronavirus.

And some parents are hesistant when it comes to in- person learning.

Taylor says:"i think they should not be doing it this soon, if you want my honest opinion.

I think that, especially now that madison is going back up to red.

I think we're kinda jumping into it a little bit too quickly, and i say that even though i have a child that's going to be school-based."

Mother of three brandy taylor had to make a tough decision for her 12-year-old when she realized virtual learning just wasn't working out.

Taylor says:" she needs that face to face interaction with the teacher where she can go ask a question and go sit back down and do work."

Monday -- parents across madison city schools received a message from superintendent ed nichols.

In it -- he acknowledged the county is now at very high risk.

When the district announced its re-entry plans -- it was at low risk.

Still -- nichols said after speaking with dr. karen landers with the alabama department of public health -- she said the change in risk factor is due to universal testing in the retirement home community.

Savage says:"i think its a safer situation, the more kids that can stay home and do virtual.

So we felt like it was a win -win to do virtual, we were 100 percent sure all the way that we wanted to go virtual for the year."

For julie savage and her third grader - virtual learning was running smoothly.

But the district's re-entry plan caused a shake up.

She discovered her child was accidentaly placed in a classroom set to return to in- person.

Now, her son is having to change teachers and possibly schools.

Savage says:"right now there's no room at our current school horizon, so their potentially sticking us with another virtual teacher at another madison city school."

Savage says due to the current state of coronavirus in the county -- she'd rather change schools than have her son back in the classroom.

Nats both parents know the district isn't dealt an easy hand in this situation.

Savage says:"really, i just appreciate that the leadership at the school district and the teachers are really giving it their best."

Taylor says:"the school board is trying to do what they think is best, but i don't necessarily agree with what they think is best."

For this week -- students will be divided up into two groups by last name.

Each group will go to class in person twice a week.

Then next week -- middle schoolers will make their way back -- then the following week -- high schools will re-open.

Live in madison mr waay 31 news tonight -- dr. karen landers told waay 31 she has been in constant contact with all school leaders across north alabama.

She said at this point the department believes there is less spreading from children to adults.

She added the percent of positivity in children across the state has