SECRETS IN THE WATER movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published
SECRETS IN THE WATER movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by a true story.

When Mia’s (Alexis Jayde Burnett) body washes ashore, her mother, Laura (Cerina Vincent), enlists the help of Mia’s best friend, Bailey (Emily Skinner), to figure out who killed her daughter.

Together, they narrow down the suspects to a secret boyfriend and a classmate Mia rejected.

As they further investigate, Laura and Bailey find Mia’s secret boyfriend dead along with a note confessing to Mia’s murder.

But when the police call Laura with new evidence, she realizes the real killer may be closer than she thinks.

Cast Cerina Vincent, Emily Skinner, Brian Krause, Alexis Jayde Burnett


