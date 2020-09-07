Global  
 

Pedestrian struggles to walk as Typhoon Haishen batters South Korea

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A pedestrian struggles to walk as strong winds and heavy rain associated with Typhoon Haishen batter Gyeongsang, South Korea on Monday (September 7).

The typhoon first hit southern Japan, killing one person and injuring dozens, before moving north to the Korean Peninsula.

Hundreds of homes have been flooded and power has been lost.

However, the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday night downgraded the typhoon to a tropical storm.


