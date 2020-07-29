Rising COVID-19 cases 'a cause for concern'



Related videos from verified sources 'Rising Covid-19 cases in Pune now becoming a cause for concern’: Javadekar



Union minister Prakash Javadekar held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Pune and assured all help from the Centre in the fight against the pandemic. Javadekar urged people to maintain.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36 Published on July 29, 2020 Vikram Chandra on India's Covid growth rate: can the crisis be averted?



With India emerging as the country with the fastest Covid-19 growth rate in the world, we now need to explore ways in which the country can manage this crisis. While there are 'success stories' like.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:38 Published on July 29, 2020