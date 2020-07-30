Car drags man along road for 20 kilometres in China

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:46s - Published
A car dragged a man 20km along a highway road after he tried to stop it in southern China.

The dashcam video, filmed in the city of Chongqing on September 6, shows a car speeding on the G85 Yinchuan–Kunming Expressway with a man lying on its bonnet.

According to reports, the man named Li tried to stop the car with his ex-wife named He inside, by laying on the bonnet.

However, Li's ex-wife He ordered the car driver named Fan to force their way out regardless of Li's safety.

Police stopped the car and detained the three people.

The case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.


