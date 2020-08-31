President Trump To Visit South Florida On Tuesday
President Trump will make a stop in Jupiter to talk about Everglades restoration.
Nora4Trump RT @ThomasPKennedy3: @Jay16118315 @govkristinoem @RealSaavedra Call me when you get there, I’ll come visit. South Dakota sounds like a plac… 20 hours ago
Retired.RN.in.SD RT @LoveSafetyFirst: @govkristinoem @SD_FFA Mount Rushmore Protest Leader Faces Felony Charges
2020 Election Takes Final SprintThe 2020 Election is in its final stretch.
Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages.
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters.
Biden..
President Trump to discuss environmental policies in JupiterPresident Donald Trump will make is first visit to Palm Beach County since March
Trump boat parade sets sail in Palm Beach CountySupporters of President Trump from all across South Florida gathered Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.