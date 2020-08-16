Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 'are having fun together' in Australia Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 'are having fun together' in Australia Hollywood star Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are "having fun" together in Australia, according to a source. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend