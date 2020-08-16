Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 'are having fun together' in Australia
Hollywood star Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are "having fun" together in Australia, according to a source.
Zac Efron reportedly finds love in AustraliaThe Baywatch star has spent the coronavirus lockdown in Byron Bay, New South Wales and recently cancelled a flight home to Los Angeles and extended his tourist visa from three to 12 months.
