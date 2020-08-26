Moderna Among Companies Pledging To Make Vaccine Safety Their Focus
The companies pledge to only submit their vaccine for approval or emergency use authorization after phase three of a clinical trial.
Moderna Cuts Deal With Japan for 40M Doses of Covid-19 VaccineModerna will supply 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Japan, another sign of how countries are stockpiling vaccines even before they're approved.
Moderna Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promise In Older AdultsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Old fare as well as young in Moderna vaccine trialModerna Inc said on Wednesday that an analysis of the early-stage data of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to younger participants...