Moderna Among Companies Pledging To Make Vaccine Safety Their Focus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:30s - Published
The companies pledge to only submit their vaccine for approval or emergency use authorization after phase three of a clinical trial.


