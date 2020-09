Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe for older adults- study Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:30s - Published Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe for older adults- study Results from an early safety study of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults, with side effects roughly on par with high-dose flu shots. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend