Big B returns to KBC set
Amitabh Bachchan is back shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 amid the pandemic, after recovering from Covid-19.
#BigB
Murugesan L RT @SanjaySDutt: Wishing many many happy returns of the day to sports enthusiast Shri @ShuklaRajiv Ji, Member of #Congress Working Committe… 3 seconds ago
Morgan RT @adultswim: Strap in, shave your head, your ass, and the thin membrane separating your skull from your brain. The Eric Andre Show return… 4 seconds ago
Judy Dobles RT @waltshaub: Lindsey Graham calls on Donald Trump to release his tax returns. ⬇️ 5 seconds ago
KRS-TWO RT @HipHopDX: .@BOOSIEOFFICIAL returns to Instagram with new page 👀
https://t.co/cr4g4JQxAR https://t.co/RIxZ7fBPx6 9 seconds ago
Enemy At The Gate RT @rishibagree: Rahul Gandhi in his every Public rally screams - Congress gave RTI to the nation
But do you know that Sonia Gandhi refus… 10 seconds ago
Daniel Farzan RT @briantylercohen: @LindseyGrahamSC @harrisonjaime Nothing more pathetic than Lindsey Graham pretending to care about tax returns 4 years… 11 seconds ago
Santosh Karma RT @SKHalakhandi: Respected Law Makers
Urgently Required-
1.Extend Due dates for all GST returns and actions including GST Audit & Annual… 13 seconds ago
Boom Bets RT @90minu: 888 33/1 Brighton or 7/1 Chelsea to win
New customers only • Max Bet £5 • £10 deposit using promo code • Free bets are granted… 14 seconds ago