Chinese-origin actress sparks #BoycottMulan campaign, Why? | Oneindia News

The Chinese born star of the Disney film Mulan Liu Yifei has sparked outrage after lending support to the Hong Kong police last year when the pro-democracy protests were at their peak and people in Hong Kong were resisting a bill that would make it easier for the Communist govt in China to extradite dissenters to the mainland.

What did she say?

#MulanActress #BoycottDisney #BoycottMulan