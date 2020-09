'Greenwood, Foden will learn from mistake' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Greenwood, Foden will learn from mistake' Graeme Souness says Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden should not be 'hung out to dry' after breaking coronavirus protocols and being sent home from England's Nations League squad. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this