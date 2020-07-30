How China intruded in our territory, asks Congress to Centre

The Indian National Congress party is once again staring at a leadership quandary, over a year after it suffered its second successive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, over 20 party leaders wrote a letter, seeking a major shake-up in the party organisation, especially the leadership. In response, Sonia Gandhi, the current interim President, said that the leaders should find a new chief as she hadn't wanted to continue even on August 10 when her term was renewed. Subsequently, other senior members of the party, like Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, came out in Sonia's support. Additionally, some leaders are asking Rahul Gandhi to assume the party president mantle once again. Watch the full video for more.
As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor. Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language. He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court. The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020. CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Watch the video for all the details.
