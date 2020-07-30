Global  
 

How China intruded in our territory, asks Congress to Centre

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on September 08 slammed Centre on over china's intrusion in Indian Territory.

He said, "Entire country will support the government in giving a befitting reply to China.

But, government should tell us how China intruded in our territory."


