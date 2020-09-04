The Witcher 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with some big free updates

Global  
 

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free makeover and all the trimmings.CD Projekt announced that an updated version of the award-winning game (over 800 awards if we’re keeping count) will be rereleased for the ninth console generation.This revamp of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete edition “will feature a range of visual and technical improvements” according to a news release from the developer.The rest of the extra content mentioned are miscellaneous additions.such as updated fight animations, new quests and alternate costumes, all of which were released for free in previous editions.Players who already own copies of The Witcher 3 will receive all these updates for free.The Witcher games are based off the eponymous novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, who has been notoriously salty about selling the rights to CD Projekt for a lump sum.There is no release date yet for The Witcher 3: Complete Edition for PC, PS5 and Xbox SX


