Utica looking for artist proposals

The city of Utica is partnering with Sculpture Space and Empire Recycling to choose an artist to build a sculpture at the new roundabout on Oriskany Street.

Recycling corporation... are looking for proposals for artists to design a sculpture to honor essential workers who they say have kept our community safe during the covid-19 pandemic.

The sculpture will be located in the center of the roundabout at oriskany street and 5s once the state department of transportation's reconstruction project is completed.

