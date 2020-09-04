Global  
 

Chris Broussard: Rockets need to chill, they have no answer for LeBron & AD | UNDISPUTED

After the Los Angeles Lakers evened their series against the Houston Rockets yesterday, LeBron James attributed the win to the team’s ability to play different styles.

LeBron said 'we built the team to be able to play different ways.

We have to play big versus teams, and we have to play small.

And we have to play in between.

We built that from the beginning and we always had that in our toolbox.'

Hear why Chris Broussard agrees with LeBron and believes the Rockets need to 'chill.'


