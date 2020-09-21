Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James finished with a double-double for the Los Angeles Lakers but it was Anthony Davis who was the answer down the stretch for LA.

AD scored the Lakers’ final 10 points including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for the 105-to-103 win.

The Lakers now lead the series 2 games to none.

Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about AD's impressive buzzer beater.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED LeBron James finished with a double-double for the Los Angeles Lakers but it was Anthony Davis who...
FOX Sports - Published

Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to speak on Anthony Davis' game winner for the Los Angeles Lakers to...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Anthony Davis' buzzer beater in GM 2 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Anthony Davis' buzzer beater in GM 2 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James finished with a double-double for the Los Angeles Lakers but it was Anthony Davis who was the answer down the stretch for LA. AD scored the Lakers’ final 10 points including a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:31Published
Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis' game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis' game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to speak on Anthony Davis' game winner for the Los Angeles Lakers to take the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble. He feels this is what both the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:44Published
Anthony Davis' heroics are exactly what Lakers signed him for [Video]

Anthony Davis' heroics are exactly what Lakers signed him for

Following a Game 2 buzzer-beater to secure the win, it's evident why the Lakers put forth every effort to bring Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published