Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James finished with a double-double for the Los Angeles Lakers but it was Anthony Davis who was the answer down the stretch for LA.

AD scored the Lakers’ final 10 points including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for the 105-to-103 win.

The Lakers now lead the series 2 games to none.

Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about AD's impressive buzzer beater.