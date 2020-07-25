Lissie Harper happy to have cross-party support for Harper's law
The widow of Pc Andrew Harper is pushing for cross-party support over hercampaign for life sentences for those who kill emergency services workers.Lissie Harper met shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds on Tuesday todiscuss proposals for tougher punishments for criminals involved in the deathsof frontline 999 staff.
This follows a meeting last week with Home SecretaryPriti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, at which they offered theirsupport.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement.
In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk".
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has described the death of a Sudanese teenager, whose body was swept ashore at Calais, as an "absolute tragedy". Mr Thomas-Symonds said the case highlighted the need for compassionate government policies on refugees and Channel crossings.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Twitter did not act quickly enough to suspend the account of grime artist Wiley after he posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets. Mr Thomas-Symonds further pledged the party would support the fast-tracking of the Online Harms legislation to tackle the issue and would be supporting a Twitter boycott in the coming 48 hours.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the government's New Obesity Strategy - launched to encourage the public to lose weight to tackle coronavirus - fails to tackle the "underlying causes" of poverty and inequality.
The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers.
Home Secretary Priti Patel is to meet Lissie Harper, the widow of Pc Andrew Harper, to discuss Mrs Harper's new law proposal which would see those who kill emergency workers jailed for life.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
A year after the tragic death of Harry Dunn, his parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles spoke to ITV News about the loss of their much-loved son. As the interview took place the couple were told by their advisor that the Attorney General Robert Buckland is now considering a 'virtual' trial as an option.
People who are overweight or obese are being urged to lose weight after a new Public Health England (PHE) review found a dramatic rise in the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says that everyone has an individual responsibility to tackle the problem of obesity.