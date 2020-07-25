Lissie Harper happy to have cross-party support for Harper's law

The widow of Pc Andrew Harper is pushing for cross-party support over hercampaign for life sentences for those who kill emergency services workers.Lissie Harper met shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds on Tuesday todiscuss proposals for tougher punishments for criminals involved in the deathsof frontline 999 staff.

This follows a meeting last week with Home SecretaryPriti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, at which they offered theirsupport.