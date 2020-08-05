Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance".

The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country.

Report by Jonesia.

