Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Starmer: Test and Trace system 'on the verge of collapse'

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance".

The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country.

Report by Jonesia.

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" [Video]

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Labour accuse government of 'serial incompetence' [Video]

Labour accuse government of 'serial incompetence'

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "serial incompetence", highlighting 12 U-turns on policy relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Labour leader also expressed concern over the test, trace and isolate system which he argued was vital to progress against the disease. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along' [Video]

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along'

At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Labour leader criticises Prime Minister over IRA comment [Video]

Labour leader criticises Prime Minister over IRA comment

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Prime Minister over commentsrelating to the party's former leader Jeremy Corbyn and his alleged"condoning" of the IRA.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published

Test and Protect system 'on verge of collapse' says Labour leader Keir Starmer

Starmer says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have used the summer to get an effective system up...
Daily Record - Published


Sir Keir Starmer: Schools have to be the priority [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Schools have to be the priority

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he hasonly a month to fix the test and trace programme to prevent a resurgence inoutbreaks. “We were promised a world-beating..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published