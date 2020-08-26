Global  
 

PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s
PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list

PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list

Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up.

Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from Burnley and Arsenal.


Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Man Utd want three more signings to add to Sancho - Tuesday's gossip column

 Man Utd eye three more summer signings, Aston Villa want Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Barcelona are interested in Thiago Alcantara, plus more.
BBC News

Liverpool teenager Williams hits late Wales winner

 Teenage Liverpool full-back Neco Williams comes off the bench to score an injury-time winner for Wales against Bulgaria in the Nations League.
BBC News

Don't want to see Lionel Messi in Premier League, says Liverpool's Andy Robertson

 Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said he is not keen on seeing Lionel Messi arrive in the Premier League. Messi told FC Barcelona last week he wanted to..
WorldNews

Four Liverpool players on PFA award list

 Four Liverpool players are on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year.
BBC News

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Liverpool's 2020-21 season, as Klopp's men look to retaintheir first title in 30 years. They surged to the title with 99 points andwill be hard to stop again this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg [Video]

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:45Published
PFA Team of the Year PFA Team of the Year


Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Women's Super League Arsenal Women 6-1 Reading Women

 Jill Roord scores a hat-trick as Arsenal make a strong start to the new Women's Super League season with a thumping win over Reading.
BBC News

Ceballos rejoins Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid

 Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos rejoins Arsenal for a second successive season-long loan from Real Madrid.
BBC News

Women’s football weekend: Arsenal to host Chelsea & Manchester derby in November

 Three Women’s Super League derbies will headline the second women’s football weekend as full fixtures are released.
BBC News

Friday's gossip: Koulibaly closer to Man City move?

 Manchester City move closer to Kalidou Koulibaly deal, Manchester United discuss Jadon Sancho's salary, Arsenal want Felipe Anderson, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Why Lucy Bronze has left Lyon and returned to Manchester City

 England defender Lucy Bronze says she wants to help "push the club on a little bit more" after re-signing for Manchester City from European champions Lyon.
BBC News

Lucy Bronze: Manchester City re-sign England right-back from Lyon

 England right-back Lucy Bronze leaves Women's Champions League winners Lyon to return to her former club Manchester City.
BBC News

Man City re-sign England's Bronze from Champions League winners Lyon

 England right-back Lucy Bronze leaves Women's Champions League winners Lyon to return to her former club Manchester City.
BBC News

'My hard work outweighs my talent' - new Man City signing Bronze's career in her own words

 England star Lucy Bronze, who has just returned to Manchester City from Lyon, describes life at eight, 18 and 28.
BBC News

Van Dijk leads Liverpool-dominated PFA Player of the Year list

Virgil van Dijk faces competition from three Liverpool team-mates and two rivals from Manchester City...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC News



jm3107

Jörg PFA Team of the Year revealed as Liverpool dominate with five players selected https://t.co/QlyIXnM4qb 12 seconds ago

NewsLiverpool

Liverpool News 5 Liverpool players make PFA Team of the Year – but Jordan Henderson misses top prize https://t.co/beOPwUPLak #lfc 7 minutes ago

xjaeee

. RT @OliverKay: And the @PFA Player of the Year 2019/20 is ... Kevin De Bruyne. Right decision in my opinion. Liverpool the outstanding team… 7 minutes ago

Carltontowin

john RT @IndyFootball: PFA Team of the Year revealed as Liverpool dominate with five players selected https://t.co/KtIu9nCMv7 #PFAawards @PFA 11 minutes ago

PollyCrap_lfc

dɐɔʎןןoԀ oqɯǝıS RT @thisisanfield: 🏆🔴 No PFA Players' Player of the Year award for Liverpool, but five players are in the Team of the Year! https://t.co/t9… 13 minutes ago

PollyCrap_lfc

dɐɔʎןןoԀ oqɯǝıS RT @thisisanfield: NEW: 5 Liverpool players make PFA Team of the Year – but Jordan Henderson misses top prize https://t.co/t9lPtGA35d 14 minutes ago

OliverKay

Oliver Kay And the @PFA Player of the Year 2019/20 is ... Kevin De Bruyne. Right decision in my opinion. Liverpool the outstan… https://t.co/QoDieOlfgi 14 minutes ago

thisisanfield

This Is Anfield NEW: 5 Liverpool players make PFA Team of the Year – but Jordan Henderson misses top prize https://t.co/t9lPtGA35d 14 minutes ago


PFA Awards: A look at the winners as De Bruyne scoops men's top prize [Video]

PFA Awards: A look at the winners as De Bruyne scoops men's top prize

A look at the winners of the Professional Footballers' Association Awards asKevin De Bruyne wins Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year.The Belgian says itis a big honour to receive the accolade -..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published