In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way'

In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way'

In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way'

Brexit talks threatened amid reports UK attempting to renege on divorce terms as head of gov't's legal department quits.


Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" [Video]

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK's Brexit plans would 'break international law,' minister admits

 London (CNN)The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of..
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets Brexit trade negotiations deadline

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that if the U.K. and the EU cannot reach a Brexit trade agreement, he will "move on" and work to secure individual..
Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK [Video]

Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK

The head of the European Council has defended the EU's stance and called for calm amid heightened tensions in the post-Brexit trade talks.View on euronews

Northern Ireland Secretary admits new bill will 'break international law'

Brandon Lewis says a new post-Brexit law will go against agreements in a "specific and limited way".
