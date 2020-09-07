Cameron Peak Fire surpasses 102,000 acres overnight but snow dampens fire activity

Cameron Peak Fire Grows To 102,596 Acres As Snow Begins To Fall



Cameron Peak Fire grew to 102,596 acres on Tuesday morning with just 4% containment. The fire is the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history.

Cameron Peak Fire is now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, at 89K+ acres



More mandatory and voluntary evacuation notices were issued Monday morning and afternoon from community close to the Cameron Peak Fire as it spread quickly again through the day ahead of a