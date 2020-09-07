Cameron Peak Fire surpasses 102,000 acres overnight but snow dampens fire activity
The Cameron Peak Fire has been burning since August 13, but firefighters say snow in the forecast could work to their advantage.
Cameron Peak Fire Grows To 102,596 Acres As Snow Begins To FallCameron Peak Fire grew to 102,596 acres on Tuesday morning with just 4% containment. The fire is the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history.
Cameron Peak Fire is now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, at 89K+ acresMore mandatory and voluntary evacuation notices were issued Monday morning and afternoon from community close to the Cameron Peak Fire as it spread quickly again through the day ahead of a..
Full news conference: More evacuations ordered for Cameron Peak Fire on Monday afternoonOfficials from the Cameron Peak Fire and Larimer County announced new evacuations during a news conference Monday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire grew rapidly ahead of an incoming snow storm.