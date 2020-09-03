Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory

Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory

U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session Tuesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

Tech tanks again; Tesla dives after S&P 500 rebuff

 Wall Street rout gains traction as stocks of the electric-car maker plummet 15% following its exclusion from benchmark index.
CBS News

Tesla shares plunge 20% after not being included in S&P 500

 BENGALURU : Tesla Inc tumbled as much as 20% on Tuesday after its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500 index added to the broader sell-off in technology stocks,..
WorldNews
Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks [Video]

Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks

On Tuesday, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Tesla from the S&P 500. An important shareholder cutting its stake, and its announcement of a $5 billion share sale. Tesla met the criteria to join the S&P 500. But the managers only added Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent. Other tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook fell more than 2% on Tuesday as well.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock [Video]

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Nasdaq American stock exchange

Technology stocks tumble: Nasdaq down 8 per cent in three days

 Big tech stocks are continuing their Icarus-like flight path, and more sharp declines for them are dragging Wall Street towards a third straight loss. The S&P..
New Zealand Herald

Nasdaq sinks by more than 3pc, Dow plunges by 558 points

 Stocks fell sharply Tuesday on Wall Street to start the week as technology shares were under pressure following their worst sell-off in more than five months..
WorldNews

SoftBank value slumps as investors fear it may be the 'Nasdaq whale'

 The value of the Japanese technology investor, SoftBank, slumped by about £7bn on Monday after shareholders were spooked by reports the company has been making..
WorldNews

Is the stock market closed on Labor Day?

 Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 for Labor Day.
USATODAY.com

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index


Fred Katayama journalist

'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble [Video]

'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble

Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Tech sell-off slams the markets [Video]

Tech sell-off slams the markets

Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply lower Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Don't buy Thursday’s dip: strategist [Video]

Don't buy Thursday’s dip: strategist

As the Nasdaq fell 5% intraday Thursday, Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez, who last month advocated trimming positions on big cap tech stocks, says the market may have further to drop. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should later buy consumer staples, utility, and energy stocks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:14Published
'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going [Video]

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this

JacekWierzbicki

BlackCentaur Stock market live updates: Tech rout pushes Nasdaq into correction, Dow drops 600, Tesla worst day ever… https://t.co/P2Ta6i9aon 57 minutes ago

JacekWierzbicki

BlackCentaur Stock market live updates: Tech rout pushes Nasdaq into correction, Dow drops 600, Tesla falls 21%… https://t.co/o9mUD1p4up 1 hour ago