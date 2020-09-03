Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory

Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks



On Tuesday, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Tesla from the S&P 500. An important shareholder cutting its stake, and its announcement of a $5 billion share sale. Tesla met the criteria to join the S&P 500. But the managers only added Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent. Other tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook fell more than 2% on Tuesday as well.

