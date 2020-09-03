Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory

U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session Tuesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500.
On Tuesday, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Tesla from the S&P 500. An important shareholder cutting its stake, and its announcement of a $5 billion share sale. Tesla met the criteria to join the S&P 500. But the managers only added Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent. Other tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook fell more than 2% on Tuesday as well.
Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital. Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply lower Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. Fred Katayama reports.
As the Nasdaq fell 5% intraday Thursday, Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez, who last month advocated trimming positions on big cap tech stocks, says the market may have further to drop. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should later buy consumer staples, utility, and energy stocks.
Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.