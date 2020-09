New Milwaukee County Courthouse mural unveiled Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:22s - Published 6 minutes ago New Milwaukee County Courthouse mural unveiled The Milwaukee County Courthouse has a new mural representing a Milwaukee that stands together. That mural was unveiled Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources New murals in Milwaukee County Courthouse depict a vision of equality and unity



During a virtual unveiling, city officials and local artists showcased seven new murals put up inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse building Tuesday afternoon. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:09 Published 4 hours ago