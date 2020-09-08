Whitfield Deputy shooting manhunt

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

GSP issues video of the shooting from the officer's body camera.

One suspect in the Whitfield Deputy shooting has been captured, but the suspected shooter is still at large.

Has released body cam footage of the traffic stop when the suspect fired on the deputy.

You can see as the deputy is approaching the vehicle, the driver believed to be dalton potter immediately pulls a gun.

This is the moment the whitfield county sheriff's office says potter fired gunshots sending that deputy to the hospital.

The sheriff's office then discovered another suspect was in the passenger seat during that incident.

Authorities in whitfield county have captured one suspect involved in a deputy shooting.

The second suspect, who whitfield county sheriff's office says fired the gunshots is still at large.

Law enforcement said jonathan hosmer was in the passenger seat the morning dalton potter fired gunshots at a whitfield county deputy.

An anonymous tip led to him being taken into custody.

"in fact it was accurate and found him just lying beside a telephone pole.

Basically gave up -uneventful.

I think he was just tired and worn out."

With dalton potter still at large, whitfield county sheriff scott chitwood says hosmer is unsure where potter is hiding.

"he did say whenever the accident occured after the traffic stop and they ran off i-75 south, he did state that they split up.

So he said 'i have no idea where he's at'."

Over 30 hours into the investigation, every possible hiding spot within the area is being searched.

"we're still very heavily patrolling.

We do still have some groups on the ground.

We're back tracking anywhere that we have a sighting we'll be checking those sheds, and barns and chicken houses even more thoroughly."

Whitfield county sheriff's office believe potter is still hiding within a a 2 mile radius of the carbondale exit.

Sheriff chitwood is urging anyone to contact the sheriff's offcice for any suspicous sightings.

"stay in touch with us if you see anything please, please call.

Don't take anything for granted."

Reporting in whitfield